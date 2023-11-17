The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2) meet at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The game has no set line.

Central Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Central Arkansas' games hit the over 12 out of 26 times last year.

Against the spread, the Bears were 9-17-0 last season.

Vanderbilt covered more often than Central Arkansas last season, putting up an ATS record of 18-14-0, as opposed to the 9-17-0 mark of the Bears.

Central Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 71.9 144.8 71.5 153 138.8 Central Arkansas 72.9 144.8 81.5 153 151.2

Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Bears scored an average of 72.9 points per game last year, just 1.4 more points than the 71.5 the Commodores gave up.

Central Arkansas put together an 8-4 ATS record and a 9-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.5 points.

Central Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 18-14-0 20-12-0 Central Arkansas 9-17-0 12-14-0

Central Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt Central Arkansas 14-6 Home Record 6-8 5-6 Away Record 2-13 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

