Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crawford County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Crawford County, Arkansas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Crawford County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedarville High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Decatur, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
