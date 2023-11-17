Arkansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Jefferson County, Arkansas this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Jefferson County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Lakeside High School at Pine Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Pine Bluff, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
