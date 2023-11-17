Arkansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Pulaski County, Arkansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Van Buren High School at Little Rock Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nashville High School at Central Arkansas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: North Little Rock, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
