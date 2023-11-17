Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodruff County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Woodruff County, Arkansas today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Woodruff County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Augusta High School at White County Central School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Judsonia, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.