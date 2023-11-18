The college football slate in Week 12 is not one to miss. The outings include the Texas State Bobcats squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Centennial Bank Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Arkansas.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week

Central Arkansas Bears at Austin Peay Governors

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Fortera Stadium

Fortera Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Texas Southern Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Shell Energy Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Texas State Bobcats at Arkansas State Red Wolves

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Centennial Bank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Texas State (-3.5)

Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Arkansas (-29.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!