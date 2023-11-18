Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arkansas
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football slate in Week 12 is not one to miss. The outings include the Texas State Bobcats squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Centennial Bank Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Arkansas.
College Football Games to Watch in Arkansas on TV This Week
Central Arkansas Bears at Austin Peay Governors
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Fortera Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Texas Southern Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Shell Energy Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
Texas State Bobcats at Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas State (-3.5)
Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arkansas (-29.5)
