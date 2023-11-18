Arkansas vs. Florida International Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
In the contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Florida International Panthers on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Razorbacks to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Arkansas vs. Florida International Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Florida International (+29.5)
|Over (49.5)
|Arkansas 35, Florida International 16
Arkansas Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Razorbacks have an implied win probability of 99.0%.
- Against the spread, the Razorbacks are 4-5-0 this year.
- Arkansas has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 29.5-point favorites (0-1).
- There have been five Razorbacks games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.
- The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 2.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Arkansas contests.
Florida International Betting Info (2023)
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 5.3% chance to win.
- The Panthers are 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
- Panthers games have hit the over in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The average total in Florida International games this year is 0.1 more points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.
Razorbacks vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Arkansas
|26.1
|26.7
|25.6
|22.4
|27.8
|30.3
|Florida International
|19.3
|29.7
|19.2
|31.4
|19.4
|28
