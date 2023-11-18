In the contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Florida International Panthers on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Razorbacks to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Arkansas vs. Florida International Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida International (+29.5) Over (49.5) Arkansas 35, Florida International 16

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Razorbacks have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

Against the spread, the Razorbacks are 4-5-0 this year.

Arkansas has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 29.5-point favorites (0-1).

There have been five Razorbacks games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 2.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Arkansas contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 5.3% chance to win.

The Panthers are 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

Panthers games have hit the over in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The average total in Florida International games this year is 0.1 more points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Razorbacks vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arkansas 26.1 26.7 25.6 22.4 27.8 30.3 Florida International 19.3 29.7 19.2 31.4 19.4 28

