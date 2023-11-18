When the Texas State Bobcats match up with the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our computer model predicts the Bobcats will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Arkansas State vs. Texas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas State (+3.5) Under (59.5) Texas State 29, Arkansas State 28

Week 12 Sun Belt Predictions

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.

So far this season, the Red Wolves have compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Arkansas State is 3-4 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Red Wolves' 10 games with a set total.

The average point total for the Arkansas State this year is 4.9 points lower than this game's over/under.

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bobcats a 64.9% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Bobcats are 4-5-0 this year.

Texas State has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

This season, three of the Bobcats' nine games have hit the over.

The average total for Texas State games this season has been 61.6, 2.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Red Wolves vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas State 34.9 28.5 38.2 26.6 31.6 30.4 Arkansas State 23.5 30.8 26.4 25.0 20.6 36.6

