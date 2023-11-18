The Texas State Bobcats (6-4) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt opponents.

Texas State owns the 101st-ranked defense this year (400.9 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 16th-best with a tally of 454.4 yards per game. Arkansas State's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, surrendering 431.4 total yards per game, which ranks 17th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 78th with 371.4 total yards per contest.

Arkansas State vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Arkansas State vs. Texas State Key Statistics

Arkansas State Texas State 371.4 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.4 (21st) 431.4 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.9 (91st) 149.2 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.7 (15th) 222.2 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.7 (47th) 10 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (78th) 8 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has compiled 1,834 yards (183.4 ypg) while completing 58.5% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 333 yards with five touchdowns.

Ja'Quez Cross is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 522 yards, or 52.2 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Zak Wallace has collected 491 yards (on 114 carries) with four touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's 503 receiving yards (50.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 27 receptions on 48 targets with six touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has 24 receptions (on 57 targets) for a total of 461 yards (46.1 yards per game) this year.

Jeff Foreman's 37 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has recorded 2,454 yards (245.4 ypg) on 208-of-302 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ismail Mahdi, has carried the ball 159 times for 1,050 yards (105.0 per game), scoring eight times.

This season, Donerio Davenport has carried the ball 71 times for 350 yards (35.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Joey Hobert's 804 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 83 times and has collected 64 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Kole Wilson has caught 45 passes for 527 yards (52.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Ashtyn Hawkins has been the target of 62 passes and compiled 39 catches for 523 yards, an average of 52.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

