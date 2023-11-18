A pair of Sun Belt teams hit the field when the Texas State Bobcats (6-4) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Bobcats are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas State vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Arkansas State vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Arkansas State vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-3.5) 59.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-4.5) 59.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Arkansas State vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Arkansas State has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Red Wolves have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.

Texas State has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

