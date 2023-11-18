The Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-5) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup with the Texas State Bobcats (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The contest's point total is 59.5.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best in the FBS by putting up 454.4 yards per game. The defense ranks 100th (400.9 yards allowed per game). With 23.5 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Arkansas State ranks 94th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 105th, allowing 30.8 points per game.

Arkansas State vs. Texas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Centennial Bank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Texas State vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas State -3.5 -115 -105 59.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Arkansas State Recent Performance

The Red Wolves are really struggling right now offensively, gaining 395 yards per game in their past three games (-39-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 373 (74th-ranked).

The Red Wolves are putting up 28.3 points per game in their past three games (106th in college football), and giving up 20.7 (70th).

Arkansas State is 23rd-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (226), and -47-worst in passing yards allowed (236).

In their past three games, the Red Wolves have rushed for 169 yards per game (87th in college football), and allowed 137 on the ground (23rd-worst).

Over their past three games, the Red Wolves have covered the spread each time, and are 1-2 overall.

Arkansas State has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Arkansas State games have hit the over in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

Arkansas State has won four of the nine games it has played as an underdog this season.

Arkansas State has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has recored 1,834 passing yards, or 183.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.5% of his passes and has recorded 14 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 33.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner five times.

Ja'Quez Cross has carried the ball 96 times for 522 yards, with three touchdowns.

Zak Wallace has collected 491 yards (on 114 carries) with four touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson has totaled 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 503 (50.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 48 times and has six touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has put together a 461-yard season so far. He's caught 24 passes on 57 targets.

Jeff Foreman has racked up 395 reciving yards (39.5 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Keyron Crawford has racked up 4.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording five TFL and 34 tackles.

Trevian Thomas is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 57 tackles, one TFL, and one interception.

Eddie Smith leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 18 tackles and two passes defended.

