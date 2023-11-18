The Florida International Panthers (4-6) visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Arkansas is totaling 26.1 points per game on offense, which ranks them 72nd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 71st, allowing 26.7 points per game. Florida International's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 19.3 points per game, which ranks 14th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 103rd with 29.7 points surrendered per contest.

Arkansas vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

ESPNU

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Arkansas vs. Florida International Key Statistics

Arkansas Florida International 318.3 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.1 (113th) 357.5 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.3 (115th) 121.8 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.5 (124th) 196.5 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.6 (69th) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 15 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (101st)

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 1,918 yards (191.8 ypg) on 173-of-266 passing with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 342 rushing yards on 144 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

This season, AJ Green has carried the ball 54 times for 289 yards (28.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong's leads his squad with 657 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 catches (out of 61 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa has caught 28 passes while averaging 28 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has been the target of 20 passes and compiled 16 grabs for 253 yards, an average of 25.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has 1,908 passing yards, or 190.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.1% of his passes and has recorded six touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Shomari Lawrence has rushed 112 times for 522 yards, with four touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has run for 381 yards across 70 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell has collected 50 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 845 (84.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 83 times and has six touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has put together a 366-yard season so far. He's caught 23 passes on 43 targets.

Eric Rivers' 26 catches (on 37 targets) have netted him 314 yards (31.4 ypg).

