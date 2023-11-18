The Florida International Panthers (4-6) will look to upset the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 29.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Florida International matchup.

Arkansas vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas (-29.5) 50.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas (-29.5) 50.5 -8000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Arkansas vs. Florida International Betting Trends

Arkansas has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 29.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Florida International is 3-6-0 ATS this year.

Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.