Arkansas vs. Florida International: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Florida International Panthers (4-6) will look to upset the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 29.5 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Florida International matchup.
Arkansas vs. Florida International Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arkansas vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-29.5)
|50.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Arkansas (-29.5)
|50.5
|-8000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- North Carolina vs Clemson
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- Michigan vs Maryland
- Oklahoma vs BYU
- Wake Forest vs Notre Dame
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Georgia vs Tennessee
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- Louisville vs Miami (FL)
- UCLA vs USC
- Illinois vs Iowa
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- SMU vs Memphis
- Oklahoma State vs Houston
- Oregon vs Arizona State
- Colorado vs Washington State
Arkansas vs. Florida International Betting Trends
- Arkansas has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Razorbacks have been favored by 29.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Florida International is 3-6-0 ATS this year.
Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.