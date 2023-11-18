The Florida International Panthers (4-6) will look to defy oddsmakers when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 as a heavy 29.5-point underdog. The over/under is 49.5.

Arkansas ranks 73rd in scoring offense (26.1 points per game) and 71st in scoring defense (26.7 points allowed per game) this season. Florida International has lots of room to improve, as it ranks 24th-worst in total yards per game (320.1) and 15th-worst in total yards surrendered per game (432.3).

Arkansas vs. Florida International Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Arkansas vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arkansas -29.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -10000 +1800

Arkansas Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Razorbacks' offense fail to produce, ranking -84-worst in the FBS in total yards (312.0 total yards per game). They rank 73rd on the other side of the ball (372.0 total yards allowed per contest).

With 17.3 points per game on offense (-82-worst) and 30.3 points per game allowed on defense (-41-worst) over the last three contests, the Razorbacks have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

Arkansas has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three contests, compiling 162.3 passing yards per game during that stretch (-76-worst). It has been more competent on defense, ceding 176.7 passing yards per contest (60th-ranked).

Over the previous three contests, the Razorbacks rank fifth-worst in rushing offense (149.7 rushing yards per game) and -74-worst in rushing defense (195.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Razorbacks have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their last three games.

In Arkansas' past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Razorbacks have not covered the spread when favored by 29.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Arkansas games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (55.6%).

Arkansas has a 1-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Arkansas has played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Razorbacks a 99.0% chance to win.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 1,918 yards, completing 65% of his passes and recording 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 342 yards (34.2 ypg) on 144 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

AJ Green has carried the ball 54 times for 289 yards (28.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong's team-leading 657 yards as a receiver have come on 48 receptions (out of 61 targets) with four touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa has caught 28 passes for 280 yards (28.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Luke Hasz has been the target of 20 passes and compiled 16 receptions for 253 yards, an average of 25.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Landon Jackson has 6.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 10.0 TFL and 36 tackles.

Jaheim Thomas, Arkansas' leading tackler, has 69 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Dwight McGlothern has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 13 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

