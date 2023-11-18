Saturday's NHL play includes the Los Angeles Kings (9-3-3) hosting the St. Louis Blues (8-6-1) at Crypto.com Arena. The Blues are underdogs (+165 on the moneyline) against the Kings (-200) ahead of the contest, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Kings Betting Trends

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in four of 15 games this season.

The Kings have won 71.4% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (5-2).

The Blues have been an underdog in 11 games this season, with six upset wins (54.5%).

Los Angeles has had moneyline odds set at -200 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

St. Louis has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 4-6 4-6-0 6.4 3.70 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.70 2.30 8 21.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 3-7-0 6.3 3.20 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.20 2.50 2 7.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.