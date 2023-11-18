You should watch Adrian Kempe and Robert Thomas in particular on Saturday, when the Los Angeles Kings meet the St. Louis Blues at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

Blues vs. Kings Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas is a top offensive contributor for his team with 17 points (1.1 per game), as he has recorded six goals and 11 assists in 15 games (playing 19:59 per game).

Brayden Schenn has made a major impact for St. Louis this season with 10 points (five goals and five assists).

This season, Pavel Buchnevich has scored five goals and contributed five assists for St. Louis, giving him a point total of 10.

In the crease, Joel Hofer's record stands at 3-2-0 on the season, allowing 14 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collecting 129 saves with a .902% save percentage (32nd in the league).

Kings Players to Watch

Kempe has been vital to Los Angeles this season, collecting 16 points in 15 games.

Through 15 games, Kevin Fiala has scored three goals and picked up 13 assists.

Anze Kopitar has scored eight goals and added seven assists in 15 games for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley (1-0-2) has a goals against average of 4.6 on the season. His .792% save percentage ranks 68th in the NHL.

Blues vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 3rd 3.87 Goals Scored 2.8 25th 8th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.67 7th 6th 32.8 Shots 29.5 24th 4th 27.7 Shots Allowed 32.5 25th 18th 19.67% Power Play % 6.98% 32nd 3rd 88.46% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 19th

