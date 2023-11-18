Based on our computer projection model, the Austin Peay Governors will beat the Central Arkansas Bears when the two teams play at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which begins at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Central Arkansas vs. Austin Peay Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-2.6) 61.5 Austin Peay 32, Central Arkansas 29

Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)

The Bears won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.

Bears games hit the over six out of 11 times last year.

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, four of Governors games went over the point total.

Bears vs. Governors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Austin Peay 37.4 25.7 45.8 18.3 31.8 30.7 Central Arkansas 33.4 23.9 39.0 20.3 25.0 29.3

