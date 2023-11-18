The Austin Peay Governors (8-2) hit the road for a UAC showdown against the Central Arkansas Bears (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay ranks 59th in scoring defense this year (25.7 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FCS with 37.4 points per game. Central Arkansas' defense ranks 42nd in the FCS with 328.7 total yards surrendered per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 15th-best by generating 435.3 total yards per game.

Central Arkansas vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

Central Arkansas vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

Central Arkansas Austin Peay 435.3 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 457.7 (6th) 328.7 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.9 (105th) 199.3 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.4 (45th) 236.0 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.3 (7th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain has put up 2,307 passing yards, or 230.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.4% of his passes and has thrown 22 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Shunderrick Powell has run the ball 129 times for 1,001 yards, with six touchdowns.

Darius Hale has compiled 439 yards on 85 carries with four touchdowns.

Jarrod Barnes has hauled in 566 receiving yards on 44 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Myles Butler has caught 33 passes and compiled 434 receiving yards (43.4 per game) with six touchdowns.

Kylin James has racked up 408 reciving yards (40.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 2,868 yards, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 213 yards (21.3 ypg) on 104 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jevon Jackson, has carried the ball 206 times for 1,119 yards (111.9 per game), scoring seven times.

Tre Shackelford's 732 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has collected 47 catches and five touchdowns.

Trey Goodman has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 694 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kam Thomas' 50 catches have yielded 629 yards and five touchdowns.

