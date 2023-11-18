Will Colton Parayko Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 18?
Can we count on Colton Parayko finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Parayko stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Parayko has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- Parayko has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 41 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Parayko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:42
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|23:52
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|21:44
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:31
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|24:48
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|25:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|25:21
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|24:12
|Away
|W 3-0
Blues vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
