Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Desha County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Desha County, Arkansas has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Desha County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dumas High School at Bergman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Harrison, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
