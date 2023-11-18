Will Kevin Hayes Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 18?
In the upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Kevin Hayes to light the lamp for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hayes stats and insights
- In one of 15 games so far this season, Hayes has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- Hayes has zero points on the power play.
- Hayes' shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 41 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hayes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|13:33
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|3
|2
|1
|14:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/27/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 5-0
|10/26/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Away
|W 3-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.