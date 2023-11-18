The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Little Rock Stats Insights

The Trojans shot 44.3% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 45% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Little Rock had a 6-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45% from the field.

The Trojans were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 280th.

The Trojans put up an average of 75.4 points per game last year, only 0.4 more points than the 75 the Huskies gave up.

Little Rock put together a 7-5 record last season in games it scored more than 75 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison

Little Rock scored more points at home (78.5 per game) than on the road (73.2) last season.

In 2022-23, the Trojans allowed 10.7 fewer points per game at home (73.2) than on the road (83.9).

At home, Little Rock drained 6.5 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (5.6). Little Rock's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than away (29.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule