The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Little Rock matchup in this article.

Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Little Rock Moneyline BetMGM Northern Illinois (-2.5) 159.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-2.5) 159.5 -152 +124 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)

Little Rock covered 15 times in 26 chances against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year, the Trojans had an ATS record of 11-6.

Northern Illinois covered 16 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

The Huskies and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 27 times last season.

