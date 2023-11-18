Saturday's contest at Georgia State Convocation Center has the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-1) squaring off against the Little Rock Trojans (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on November 18. Our computer prediction projects a 79-72 win for Northern Illinois, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Northern Illinois projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against Little Rock. The over/under is listed at 159.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Georgia State Convocation Center

Georgia State Convocation Center Line: Northern Illinois -2.5

Northern Illinois -2.5 Point Total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (To Win): Northern Illinois -145, Little Rock +120

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 79, Little Rock 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois

Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (-2.5)



Northern Illinois (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Little Rock Performance Insights

Little Rock was ranked 88th in college basketball offensively last year with 75.4 points per game, while defensively it was fifth-worst (79.4 points allowed per game).

Last year the Trojans grabbed 33.1 boards per game (96th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 32.9 rebounds per contest (294th-ranked).

Last year Little Rock ranked 56th in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.8 per game.

The Trojans were 258th in the nation with 12.6 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 62nd with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Trojans drained 6 three-pointers per game (315th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 32.6% three-point percentage (267th-ranked).

Little Rock, who ranked 332nd in college basketball with 8.7 threes conceded per game, allowed a 39.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which was -1-worst in the country.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Little Rock took 70.3% two-pointers (accounting for 78.1% of the team's baskets) and 29.7% threes (21.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.