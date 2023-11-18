Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Little Rock Trojans (1-0) meet the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Little Rock Top Players (2022-23)
- Myron Gardner: 13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- CJ White: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Smith: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Palermo: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- David Coit: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Kaleb Thornton: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Crump: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darweshi Hunter: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Little Rock Rank
|Little Rock AVG
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Northern Illinois Rank
|88th
|75.4
|Points Scored
|72
|169th
|354th
|79.4
|Points Allowed
|75
|311th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|30
|278th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|315th
|6
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|13.7
|323rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.