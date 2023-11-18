The Little Rock Trojans (1-1) host the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-1) at Georgia State Convocation Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Georgia State Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Little Rock Betting Records & Stats

Little Rock compiled a 15-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Northern Illinois sported a 16-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 15-11-0 mark of Little Rock.

Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 75.4 147.4 79.4 154.4 150.0 Northern Illinois 72.0 147.4 75.0 154.4 143.4

Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends

Last year, the Trojans put up only 0.4 more points per game (75.4) than the Huskies gave up (75.0).

When Little Rock totaled more than 75.0 points last season, it went 10-1 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 15-11-0 18-8-0 Northern Illinois 16-11-0 15-12-0

Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Little Rock Northern Illinois 8-5 Home Record 5-7 2-16 Away Record 7-10 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 73.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

