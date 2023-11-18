Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Little Rock Trojans (1-1) host the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-1) at Georgia State Convocation Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Georgia State Convocation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Little Rock Betting Records & Stats
- Little Rock compiled a 15-11-0 record against the spread last season.
- Northern Illinois sported a 16-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 15-11-0 mark of Little Rock.
Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Little Rock
|75.4
|147.4
|79.4
|154.4
|150.0
|Northern Illinois
|72.0
|147.4
|75.0
|154.4
|143.4
Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Trojans put up only 0.4 more points per game (75.4) than the Huskies gave up (75.0).
- When Little Rock totaled more than 75.0 points last season, it went 10-1 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Little Rock
|15-11-0
|18-8-0
|Northern Illinois
|16-11-0
|15-12-0
Little Rock vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Little Rock
|Northern Illinois
|8-5
|Home Record
|5-7
|2-16
|Away Record
|7-10
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|9-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|11-4-0
|78.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.6
|73.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.2
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-4-0
|11-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
