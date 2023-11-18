The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) hit the road for an ACC clash against the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Louisville has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best by surrendering only 17.1 points per game. The offense ranks 32nd (32.7 points per game). Miami (FL)'s defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 19th-best in the FBS with 312.5 total yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, it is putting up 427.6 total yards per game, which ranks 38th.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Louisville Miami (FL) 440.4 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.6 (41st) 300.1 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.5 (19th) 189.3 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172 (48th) 251.1 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.6 (45th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (122nd) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 2,402 passing yards for Louisville, completing 65.5% of his passes and recording 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 976 yards on 141 carries while finding paydirt 11 times. He's also caught 14 passes for 193 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 77 times for 492 yards (49.2 per game) and seven touchdowns while also racking up 154 yards through the air.

Jamari Thrash's leads his squad with 734 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 receptions (out of 72 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 307 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce's 15 catches have yielded 259 yards and three touchdowns.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has compiled 2,086 yards (208.6 ypg) while completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 77 carries for 469 yards, or 46.9 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Donald Chaney Jr. has compiled 464 yards on 87 carries with two touchdowns.

Jacolby George has racked up 707 receiving yards on 46 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Xavier Restrepo has 60 receptions (on 85 targets) for a total of 683 yards (68.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Colbie Young's 54 targets have resulted in 38 receptions for 499 yards and four touchdowns.

