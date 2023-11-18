The No. 10 Oregon State Beavers (8-2) square off against a fellow Pac-12 opponent when they host the No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State has the 31st-ranked defense this year (20.5 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 14th-best with 37.9 points per game. Washington's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks fifth-best in the FBS with 41.0 points per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 23.5 points per game, which ranks 50th.

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ABC.

Oregon State vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Oregon State vs. Washington Key Statistics

Oregon State Washington 453.3 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 503.9 (7th) 332.0 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.3 (96th) 196.9 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.9 (101st) 256.4 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.0 (1st) 8 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 2,254 yards (225.4 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 58.6% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 153 rushing yards on 55 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Damien Martinez, has carried the ball 155 times for 1,024 yards (102.4 per game), scoring seven times.

Deshaun Fenwick has collected 497 yards on 86 attempts, scoring five times.

Anthony Gould has hauled in 33 catches for 599 yards (59.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Silas Bolden has caught 42 passes for 598 yards (59.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jack Velling has racked up 27 catches for 418 yards, an average of 41.8 yards per game. He's scored eight times as a receiver this season.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. leads Washington with 3,533 yards on 249-of-367 passing with 28 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has run for 790 yards on 136 carries so far this year while scoring 11 times on the ground.

Will Nixon has compiled 190 yards on 28 carries with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze has racked up 1,100 receiving yards on 59 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring nine touchdowns as a receiver.

Ja'Lynn Polk has put up a 943-yard season so far with eight touchdowns. He's caught 55 passes on 81 targets.

Germie Bernard has racked up 351 reciving yards (35.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

