The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium in a Pac-12 showdown.

Oregon has been surging on both offense and defense, ranking second-best in total offense (541 yards per game) and 18th-best in total defense (309.4 yards allowed per game). Arizona State ranks sixth-worst in points per game (17.7), but it has been better defensively, ranking 78th in the FBS with 27.4 points surrendered per contest.

Oregon vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Oregon vs. Arizona State Key Statistics

Oregon Arizona State 541 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.6 (112th) 309.4 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354 (44th) 200.6 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.9 (121st) 340.4 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.7 (71st) 4 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (131st)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 3,135 passing yards for Oregon, completing 77.7% of his passes and collecting 29 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 121 rushing yards (12.1 ypg) on 38 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 138 times for a team-high 939 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times. He's also tacked on 40 catches for 329 yards (32.9 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Jordan James has been handed the ball 77 times this year and racked up 570 yards (57.0 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's 1,093 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 83 times and has registered 60 catches and 11 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 53 receptions totaling 725 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Terrance Ferguson's 33 receptions have turned into 347 yards and three touchdowns.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has compiled 1,344 yards on 62.1% passing while tossing one touchdown pass with four interceptions this season.

Cameron Skattebo's team-high 631 rushing yards have come on 139 carries, with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team with 280 receiving yards (28.0 per game) on 23 catches with one touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has racked up 220 yards on 42 carries with three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger has racked up 649 receiving yards on 58 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Jalin Conyers has racked up 313 receiving yards (31.3 yards per game) on 25 receptions.

