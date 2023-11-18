Can we expect Pavel Buchnevich lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Buchnevich stats and insights

Buchnevich has scored in three of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Kings.

Buchnevich has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 14.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 41 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:56 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 16:49 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 3 3 0 18:30 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:02 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 4-1 10/27/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 5-0 10/26/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:42 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.