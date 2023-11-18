Our projection model predicts the Penn State Nittany Lions will take down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, November 18 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Beaver Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Penn State vs. Rutgers Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (-20.5) Over (40.5) Penn State 33, Rutgers 11

Week 12 Predictions

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

The Nittany Lions have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.9% in this matchup.

The Nittany Lions have beaten the spread six times in nine games.

In games this season when favored by 20.5 points or more, Penn State are 3-1 against the spread.

This year, five of the Nittany Lions' nine games have hit the over.

The average total for Penn State games this season has been 46.9, 6.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Rutgers Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 10.6% chance of a victory for the Scarlet Knights.

The Scarlet Knights have a 5-2-2 record against the spread this year.

Rutgers has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 20.5 points or more this year (0-0-1).

Four of the Scarlet Knights' nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).

The average point total for the Rutgers this season is 0.6 points lower than this game's over/under.

Nittany Lions vs. Scarlet Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 37.7 13.1 40.5 11.7 33.5 15.3 Rutgers 24.1 18.3 31.7 15.3 12.8 22.8

