If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Pulaski County, Arkansas, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bentonville High School at North Little Rock High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 18

North Little Rock, AR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Little Rock High School