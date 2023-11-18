How to Watch UAPB vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
UAPB vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAPB Stats Insights
- The Golden Lions made 39.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.2 percentage points lower than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- The Golden Lions were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 340th.
- Last year, the Golden Lions averaged 66.9 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 73.9 the Cardinals allowed.
- UAPB went 4-2 last season when scoring more than 73.9 points.
UAPB Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, UAPB posted 8.9 more points per game (72.1) than it did away from home (63.2).
- Defensively the Golden Lions played better at home last year, allowing 62.0 points per game, compared to 75.3 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, UAPB fared better when playing at home last year, making 8.6 treys per game with a 32.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage in away games.
UAPB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 116-73
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/11/2023
|Southwestern Christian
|W 112-68
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|W 85-83
|Farris Center
|11/18/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
