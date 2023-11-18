The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAPB vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

UAPB Stats Insights

The Golden Lions made 39.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.2 percentage points lower than the Cardinals allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

The Golden Lions were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 340th.

Last year, the Golden Lions averaged 66.9 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 73.9 the Cardinals allowed.

UAPB went 4-2 last season when scoring more than 73.9 points.

UAPB Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, UAPB posted 8.9 more points per game (72.1) than it did away from home (63.2).

Defensively the Golden Lions played better at home last year, allowing 62.0 points per game, compared to 75.3 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, UAPB fared better when playing at home last year, making 8.6 treys per game with a 32.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 30.6% three-point percentage in away games.

UAPB Upcoming Schedule