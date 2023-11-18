The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAPB vs. Incarnate Word matchup.

UAPB vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAPB vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAPB Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline BetMGM UAPB (-5.5) 158.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UAPB (-5.5) 158.5 -230 +184 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAPB vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends (2022-23)

UAPB covered 10 times in 25 games with a spread last season.

Last season, 12 Golden Lions games hit the over.

Incarnate Word went 14-11-0 ATS last year.

In Cardinals games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.