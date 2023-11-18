Saturday's contest that pits the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 83-79 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAPB, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on November 18.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAPB vs. Incarnate Word Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: H.O. Clemmons Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UAPB vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 83, Incarnate Word 79

Spread & Total Prediction for UAPB vs. Incarnate Word

Computer Predicted Spread: UAPB (-4.0)

UAPB (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 162.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UAPB Performance Insights

At 66.9 points scored per game and 69.7 points conceded last season, UAPB was 300th in college basketball offensively and 162nd defensively.

The Golden Lions were 201st in college basketball in rebounds per game (31.4) and 314th in rebounds allowed (33.5) last season.

Last season UAPB was ranked 193rd in the country in assists with 12.8 per game.

Last year, the Golden Lions were 112th in the country in 3-point makes (7.9 per game) and 312th in 3-point percentage (31.6%).

UAPB was 73rd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and 112th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.8%) last season.

Last season, UAPB took 43.3% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 56.7% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 35% of UAPB's baskets were 3-pointers, and 65% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.