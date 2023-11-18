In the game between the Texas Southern Tigers and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday, November 18 at 3:00 PM, our projection system expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

UAPB vs. Texas Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Texas Southern (-32.6) 50.9 Texas Southern 42, UAPB 9

Week 12 SWAC Predictions

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions have covered the spread twice in two opportunities this season.

The Golden Lions' two games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers went 5-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five of Tigers games hit the over.

Golden Lions vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Southern 25.4 32.5 37.8 21.3 17.2 40.0 UAPB 13.2 33.8 11.2 32.2 15.5 38.3

