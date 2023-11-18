UAPB vs. Incarnate Word November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) will face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
UAPB vs. Incarnate Word Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UAPB Top Players (2022-23)
- Shaun Doss: 17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kylen Milton: 13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Greene: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ismael Plet: 4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AC Curry: 3.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Incarnate Word Top Players (2022-23)
- Jonathan Cisse: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trey Miller: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephon Payne III: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Davante Dennis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Niki Krause: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
UAPB vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UAPB Rank
|UAPB AVG
|Incarnate Word AVG
|Incarnate Word Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|70.8
|195th
|162nd
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|288th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|28.2
|340th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|349th
|14.9
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
