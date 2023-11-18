The Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) will face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UAPB vs. Incarnate Word Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAPB Top Players (2022-23)

Shaun Doss: 17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Kylen Milton: 13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Greene: 11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ismael Plet: 4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK AC Curry: 3.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Incarnate Word Top Players (2022-23)

Jonathan Cisse: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Trey Miller: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Stephon Payne III: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Davante Dennis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Niki Krause: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAPB vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UAPB Rank UAPB AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 70.8 195th 162nd 69.7 Points Allowed 73.9 288th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 28.2 340th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.3 288th 193rd 12.8 Assists 12.0 268th 349th 14.9 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.