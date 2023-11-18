The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-1) host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-2) at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

UAPB vs. Incarnate Word Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Where: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Venue: H.O. Clemmons Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UAPB Betting Records & Stats

UAPB put together a 10-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Incarnate Word (14-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 40% of the time, 16% more often than UAPB (10-15-0) last year.

UAPB vs. Incarnate Word Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAPB 66.9 137.7 69.7 143.6 138.8 Incarnate Word 70.8 137.7 73.9 143.6 140.7

Additional UAPB Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Golden Lions put up were seven fewer points than the Cardinals gave up (73.9).

UAPB had a 2-2 record against the spread and a 4-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 73.9 points.

UAPB vs. Incarnate Word Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAPB 10-15-0 12-13-0 Incarnate Word 14-11-0 14-11-0

UAPB vs. Incarnate Word Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAPB Incarnate Word 8-5 Home Record 7-7 2-16 Away Record 3-12 3-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-10-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 72.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 8-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

