The Texas Southern Tigers (3-7) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Shell Energy Stadium in a SWAC clash.

Texas Southern ranks 40th in total offense (379.5 yards per game) and 67th in total defense (355 yards allowed per game) this season. UAPB has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks fifth-worst in points per game (13.2) this season and 19th-worst in points surrendered per game (33.8).

Below in this story, we'll give all the info you need to know about how to see this game on HBCUGo.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAPB vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

HBCUGo Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

UAPB vs. Texas Southern Key Statistics

UAPB Texas Southern 279.8 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.5 (40th) 448.8 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355 (69th) 131.9 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (17th) 147.9 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.4 (88th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (114th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has 657 passing yards, or 65.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.3% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with one interception. He's also contributed on the ground with 11.9 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Johness Davis, has carried the ball 70 times for 358 yards (35.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Johnny Williams has racked up 227 yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

Kenji Lewis has totaled 29 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 344 (34.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has one touchdown.

Maurice Lloyd has caught 18 passes and compiled 198 receiving yards (19.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Daemon Dawkins' 13 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 196 yards.

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has 1,456 pass yards for Texas Southern, completing 56.9% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 137 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 69 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

LaDarius Owens has racked up 1,256 yards on 179 carries while finding paydirt eight times.

Jacorey Howard has been handed the ball 63 times this year and racked up 367 yards (36.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson's leads his squad with 400 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 receptions (out of 40 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 384 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Trenton Leary has a total of 331 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 20 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Southern or UAPB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.