Week 12 Ivy League Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Ivy League teams were in action for two games in the Week 12 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Harvard vs. Yale | Columbia vs. Cornell
Week 12 Ivy League Results
Yale 23 Harvard 18
Yale Leaders
- Passing: Nolan Grooms (10-for-23, 90 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Joshua Pitsenberger (23 ATT, 99 YDS)
- Receiving: Ryan Lindley (0 TAR, 4 REC, 39 YDS, 1 TD)
Harvard Leaders
- Passing: Jaden Craig (20-for-33, 245 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Shane McLaughlin (13 ATT, 50 YDS)
- Receiving: Tim Dowd (0 TAR, 2 REC, 71 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Yale
|Harvard
|260
|Total Yards
|318
|90
|Passing Yards
|245
|170
|Rushing Yards
|73
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Columbia 29 Cornell 14
Columbia Leaders
- Passing: Joe Green (11-for-24, 53 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Malcolm Terry II (20 ATT, 90 YDS)
- Receiving: JJ Jenkins (0 TAR, 2 REC, 41 YDS)
Cornell Leaders
- Passing: Jameson Wang (33-for-47, 353 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Davon Kiser (1 ATT, 10 YDS)
- Receiving: Kiser (0 TAR, 6 REC, 121 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Cornell
|Columbia
|391
|Total Yards
|338
|358
|Passing Yards
|91
|33
|Rushing Yards
|247
|4
|Turnovers
|0
Next Week's Ivy League Games
