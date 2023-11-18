With the college football season entering Week 12, the schedule includes five games that feature teams from the UAC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, review the column below for details on how to watch.

UAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Abilene Christian Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 SEC Network+ Central Arkansas Bears at Austin Peay Governors 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Alabama Lions at Florida State Seminoles 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 The CW Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Utah Tech Trailblazers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

