Sunday's game features the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) and the Little Rock Trojans (0-3) clashing at Jack Stephens Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-47 win for heavily favored Alabama according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Trojans lost their last outing 77-36 against Arkansas on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Little Rock vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Little Rock vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 70, Little Rock 47

Other OVC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Little Rock Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans had a +35 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They put up 52.6 points per game, 351st in college basketball, and allowed 51.5 per contest to rank third in college basketball.

In conference matchups last year, Little Rock scored more points per contest (56.7) than its overall average (52.6).

The Trojans averaged 55.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.6 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (50.7).

At home, Little Rock ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (51.2) than away from home (52.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.