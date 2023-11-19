Sunday's game between the Georgia State Panthers (1-2) and Little Rock Trojans (1-2) going head-to-head at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 81-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Little Rock vs. Georgia State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Little Rock vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia State 81, Little Rock 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. Georgia State

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia State (-4.9)

Georgia State (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 157.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Little Rock Performance Insights

Little Rock ranked 88th in the country with 75.4 points per contest last year, but on defense it struggled, giving up 79.4 points per game (fifth-worst in college basketball).

With 33.1 rebounds per game, the Trojans ranked 96th in the country. They gave up 32.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 294th in college basketball.

Little Rock ranked 56th in college basketball with 14.8 assists per game.

The Trojans committed 12.6 turnovers per game (258th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (62nd-ranked).

The Trojans sank 6 treys per game (315th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 32.6% shooting percentage (267th-ranked) from three-point land.

Little Rock ranked 332nd in the nation by ceding 8.7 threes per game, but it allowed a 39.2% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked -1-worst in college basketball.

Of the shots taken by Little Rock last season, 70.3% of them were two-pointers (78.1% of the team's made baskets) and 29.7% were threes (21.9%).

