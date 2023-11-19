Little Rock vs. Georgia State November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia State Panthers (0-1) will play the Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Little Rock vs. Georgia State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Little Rock Top Players (2022-23)
- Myron Gardner: 13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- CJ White: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Smith: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Palermo: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Georgia State Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwon Odom: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ja'Heim Hudson: 10.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamaine Mann: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brenden Tucker: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Evan Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Little Rock vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia State Rank
|Georgia State AVG
|Little Rock AVG
|Little Rock Rank
|308th
|66.7
|Points Scored
|75.4
|88th
|153rd
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|79.4
|354th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|33.1
|96th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|342nd
|5.3
|3pt Made
|6
|315th
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
