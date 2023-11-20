Monday's game at Bud Walton Arena has the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) taking on the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-58 victory as our model heavily favors Arkansas.

In their last game on Friday, the Razorbacks secured an 82-67 victory over Arkansas State.

Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 72, Central Arkansas 58

Other SEC Predictions

Arkansas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Razorbacks' +243 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 72.2 points per game (54th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per outing (212th in college basketball).

Arkansas' offense was worse in SEC action last year, posting 68.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.2 PPG.

At home, the Razorbacks averaged 4.9 more points per game last season (73.7) than they did in road games (68.8).

Defensively Arkansas played better at home last year, ceding 61.6 points per game, compared to 67.9 in away games.

