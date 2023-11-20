Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arkansas County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Arkansas County, Arkansas is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Arkansas County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stuttgart High School at Lonoke High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Lonoke, AR
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
