The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) hope to extend a four-game winning stretch when they host the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Sugar Bears' 51.4 points per game last year were 14.2 fewer points than the 65.6 the Razorbacks allowed to opponents.

Central Arkansas went 8-12 last season when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.

Last year, the Razorbacks recorded 10.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Sugar Bears allowed (61.8).

Arkansas had an 18-8 record last season when putting up more than 61.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas Schedule