When Blake Bell hits the gridiron for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Blake Bell score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell's stat line shows three receptions for 19 yards and one score. He puts up 6.3 yards receiving per game.

Bell, in three games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Blake Bell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 2 12 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 0 0 0

