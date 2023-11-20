Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Carroll County, Arkansas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berryville High School at Greenland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Greenland, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.