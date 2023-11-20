Monday's game that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) versus the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-1) at Bud Walton Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-58 in favor of Arkansas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Sugar Bears secured a 56-45 victory against UT Martin.

Central Arkansas vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Central Arkansas vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 72, Central Arkansas 58

Central Arkansas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sugar Bears were outscored by 10.4 points per game last season with a -270 scoring differential overall. They put up 51.4 points per game (356th in college basketball) and allowed 61.8 per outing (104th in college basketball).

In ASUN games, Central Arkansas averaged 1.1 more points (52.5) than overall (51.4) in 2022-23.

The Sugar Bears put up more points at home (56.3 per game) than away (47.2) last season.

Central Arkansas gave up fewer points at home (57.5 per game) than away (65.5) last season.

